STOCK IMAGE: Scott James-Peck was stabbed in the back after he damaged Timothy Vandebyl's Lexus.
Crime

Man stabbed in back with fishing knife over damaged car

Chloe Lyons
by
5th Jul 2018 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIGHT that could have ended with a damaged car, instead came to a head with a man being stabbed in the back with a fishing knife.

Timothy James Vandebyl, 24, and a friend were driving through the Wharf carpark in Mooloolaba in February 2016 when they slowed to let a drunk and drug affected Scott James-Peck, 24, cross the road.

Mr James-Peck began to abuse the pair and punched the front and rear windscreen of the $7000 Lexus which was Vandebyl's "pride and joy", smashing one and breaking the other.

A war of words de-escalated when Mr James-Peck walked away, but Vandebyl - having armed himself with a fishing knife - and his friend went after the man and continued the fight.

After a flurry of punches, when Mr James-Peck was down on the ground Vandebyl stabbed him the back, piercing through his chest cavity and breaking a rib.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said while Mr James-Peck "started" the altercation, Vandebyl "finished it" instead of just walking away.

In a statement to police, Mr James-Peck said "looking back on the whole thing I think we are both equally in the wrong".

Vandebyl pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of grievously bodily harm, with his parents there to support him.

The court heard his criminal history included entries for police assault, producing dangerous drugs and forceful entry.

Ironically, Vandebyl also sentenced to two charges of wilful damage in 2014 when he damaged two cars by smashing their windscreens.

Defence barrister Scott Lynch argued if Mr James-Peck hadn't abused his client he wouldn't be facing court, but Judge David Reid said Vandebyl could have left the scene when the victim walked away.

Mr Stark argued for Vandebyl to be sentenced to 4-5 years imprisonment and Mr Lynch argued for between two and two-and-a-half years.

Judge Reid said it was clear by Vandebyl's criminal history he had issues with anger and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment.

He will be released on parole in January 2019.

crime maroochydore district court scd court stabbing the wharf
The Sunshine Coast Daily

