UPDATE: Woman charged over South Gladstone stabbing

CRIME SCENE: Detectives arrived at the unit block this morning.

6.32PM: THE WOMAN who surrendered to Gladstone Police Station this morning in relation to the stabbing of a South Gladstone man last night has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

It is unknown whether or not further charges will be laid.

The woman will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow for a brief mention.

2.27 PM: A 41-YEAR-OLD woman is in police custody and assisting officers with their inquiries after a man was stabbed at South Gladstone last night.

The woman is believed to have handed herself in at Gladstone Police Station this morning.

The man, who police have now confirmed is 51 years old, has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital where he is being treated for at least two wounds to his chest and a laceration to his head.

Detective Acting Inspector for the Capricornia District Paul Elliott said he was unable to confirm whether or not the woman will be charged in relation to the incident "at this point in time".

"All we can ascertain is that there was some sort of a disturbance which occurred within a unit within that unit complex," Det Insp Elliott said.

"As a result of that, the male person received some stab wounds.

"(The woman in custody) is helping us out and assisting us with our inquiries."

Det Insp Elliott said police believed the two people were known to each other, but was unable to confirm whether or not the incident was domestic violence-related.

He said police were still appealing to the public for information despite the fact someone was already in custody.

If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

11.43AM: A 51-YEAR-OLD* man who was stabbed in the chest last night at a South Gladstone unit block is alive and has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service representative has confirmed the man remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police in Rockhampton are expected to release more information about the incident early this afternoon.

9.49AM: NO arrests have yet been made in relation to a stabbing at a South Gladstone unit block last night.

Detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch arrived at the scene at about 9am this morning.

The condition of the man who was stabbed remains unknown, however more information is expected to become available shortly.

Police are searching streets in South Gladstone after a man was stabbed at a unit complex. Google Maps

Sunday 11.58PM: A 51-YEAR-OLD* man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone unit block.

Police and paramedics were called to the Toolooa St units at 11.14pm

and found the man with what appeared to be two stab wounds.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 11.38pm in an unknown condition, though The Observer understands his injuries are serious.

Police have established a crime scene at the unit block and are searching nearby streets for the alleged perpetrator.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

*Earlier reports from Police Media indicated the man was 35 years old, however police have since confirmed the man was in fact 51. The story has been edited to reflect the new information.