Man stabbed at Bundaberg North

Two men were rushed to Bundaberg Hospital last night with serious injuries after a stabbing at Station St.

Two men were rushed to Bundaberg Hospital last night with serious injuries after a stabbing at Station St. Matthew Deans

TWO men were rushed to Bundaberg Hospital last night with serious injuries after a stabbing at Station St.

It is alleged about 10.30pm at Bundaberg North a 38-year-old man intervened in a domestic disturbance between a 20-year-old man and a woman whose age is unclear.

Police believe the 20-year-old threatened the woman with a knife when the 38-year-old stepped in and confronted him.

In the fight that followed, the 38-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

A physical fight followed, with the 38-year-old receiving a serious stab wounds to the chest.

The 20-year-old received a number of head injuries.

Both men were taken by ambulance to hospital in a serious but stable condition, although it is understood the 38-year-old suffered critical injuries.

A police investigation into the incident is under way, with a man currently assisting officers with their inquiries.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900178870