A man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed and robbed after meeting with two men to purchase mobile phones advertised online. Picture: Dean Asher
Crime

Man stabbed over mobile phone sale

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Mar 2019 10:01 AM

A MAN has been stabbed in the back and stomach following an altercation over a late-night mobile phone sale.

Two men, aged 29 and 30, went to Flemington Train Station last night about 9.20pm after organising to buy two mobile phones they'd seen advertised online.

They met with two men and asked to look at the phones before paying. Police have been told one of the men snatched the cash from the younger man and took off, and the two men chased after him.

"Following a chase, an altercation took place where the younger man suffered stab wounds to his back and stomach," police said in a statement today.

The two men selling the phones fled the scene with the other men's cash.

 

Police have established a crime scene in Homebush West where the men arranged to meet. Picture: Dean Asher
The man who suffered stab wounds went with his to Concord Hospital, arriving about 10.20pm, where they contacted police.

Auburn Police along with Burwood Police Area Command have established a crime scene and would like to speak with the two men who are of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, with short dark hair and trimmed beards.

They were last scene driving on The Crescent in Homebush West.

 

 

No arrests have been made at this time. Picture: Dean Asher
