Man sprung with drugs at pub party

HAPPY New Year reveller Hayden Cook was just 105 minutes into 2017 when Bundaberg police spoiled his fun at the Central Hotel and sprung him with MDMA party pills.

When the two ecstasy capsules were seized, along with Cook's mobile phone, the situation for the then 20-year-old got worse.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly told the District Court in Bundaberg that Cook, in agreed facts, was found with the two capsules at 1.45am on January 1.

When police took his phone officers found incriminating text messages to a person named Chloe.

"He admits supplying Chloe with two MDMA capsules for $60 the day before," Ms Kelly said.

"He says the two capsules on him were for personal use and that he uses the drug twice a month when socialising."

Appearing in the dock before Judge William Everson, Cook, now 21, pleaded guilty to unlawfully supplying the dangerous drug ecstasy in Bundaberg on December 31 last year; possession of the dangerous drug 3, 4 - methylenedioxy-

methamphetamine on January 1; and possession of a telephone for use in a drug supply crime.

In the proceedings, Judge Everson said Cook had been 'young and stupid', and that police analysis of the phone found just one deal.

He said it was a bit unfortunate, 'draconian' for a young offender for just one act to lose their phone (permanently), although he understood when the phone of a drug dealer with a lot of content is taken.

Defence barrister Simone Bain sought probation with no conviction recorded against the trainee electrician.

Ms Bain said Cook understood the seriousness of what he'd done, and the seriousness of any breaches of his probation, particularly for like offending.

"He is a mature, polite, well-spoken young man. His father is here and equally unimpressed to be here in court today," she said.

Judge Everson said the two capsules of MDMA were found on him at the Central Hotel and this led to police seizing his Apple iPhone.

"And on analysing it (officers) noted contact with a woman named Chloe. You told police you supplied her with two MDMA capsules on December 31 for $60," Judge Everson said.

He told Cook he was confident that he would fully rehabilitate himself, but because of a prior minor court matter this meant he would need a period of supervision.

Cook was sentenced to two years' probation, Judge Everson saying he was of the view it was not appropriate to record a conviction.

"You've been a bit young and stupid," he said.