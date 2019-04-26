Man sought revenge for SMSs, burgled home

Ricky James Bashford, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of burglary, one of fraud and one of drug driving.

Ricky James Bashford, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of burglary, one of fraud and one of drug driving.

A MAN out for revenge over text messages sent to him and his partner broke into a home and stole a television, laptop and air compressor.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Bashford gained entry to a Mt Morgan home between March 12-15 and stole the items.

She said he pawned the air compressor for $50 and posted photographs online to sell the other items, which led to police searching his home.

Ms Kurtz said Bashford told police he attended the address to confront a male who had sent him and his partner threatening messages and "wanted to bash him".

Bashford told police no one was home so he stole items to force the male to seek him out later.

He was also intercepted on February 13 at 5.25pm on Mt Usher Rd, Bouldercombe, driving with methamphetamines in his system with his partner and five-year-old step daughter in the car. He only held a provisional licence.

Defence lawyer Sarah Jowitt said the former pastry chef and baker was currently unemployed and struggled with drug addiction for which he was seeking help.

She said when he was intercepted at Bouldercombe, he had been returning from taking his step daughter to hospital at her doctor's request.

Ms Jowitt said the couple only had a manual car at the time and his partner can only drive automatics.

She said since the charges were laid, Bashford had seen a psychologist and been to an anger management course.

Bashford was on two suspended sentences at the time, which both were activated.

He was also sentenced to six months to serve concurrently with the activated suspended sentences and he was released on parole immediately.

Bashford was also disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.