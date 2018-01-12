Man smelled of liquor

A TONGAN man downed four cups of wine before getting behind the wheel of a car to do a favour for his mates.

On November 4 last year at about 7.30pm, Inu Ki He Neiufi, a seasonal worker in Bundaberg, was driving to the Queenslander Hotel to pick up friends when police pulled him over on Barolin St for a random breath test, the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police could smell the liquor emanating from the man and he later blew 0.078.

Neiufi pleaded guilty to drink driving, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.