Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man smelled of liquor

Inu Ki He Neiufi pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Inu Ki He Neiufi pleaded guilty to drink driving. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
Jim Alouat
by

A TONGAN man downed four cups of wine before getting behind the wheel of a car to do a favour for his mates.

On November 4 last year at about 7.30pm, Inu Ki He Neiufi, a seasonal worker in Bundaberg, was driving to the Queenslander Hotel to pick up friends when police pulled him over on Barolin St for a random breath test, the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police could smell the liquor emanating from the man and he later blew 0.078.

Neiufi pleaded guilty to drink driving, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
SADLY MISSED: Dick Bitcon remembered by community

SADLY MISSED: Dick Bitcon remembered by community

DESCRIBED as a "political force”, a "mentor” and a "generous man”, the news of Richard George Bitcon, known as Dick, passing has saddened...

LETTER: Sad to see councillor go

RESIGNATION: Division 10 councillor Peter Heuser has been thanked after his resignation.

Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

UPDATE: Photo released of teen after car stolen and dumped

Police have released a new image of a 19-year-old man who may be connected to a number of incidents in Brisbane and Maryborough which occurred last week.

The Mazda 3 was allegedly stolen from Dundowran Beach.

Three drug drivers busted by police

Drug drivers have been busted in the region.

No hiding for offenders

Local Partners