Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
Breaking

Man ’sliced’, wounded in vicious glass bottle attack

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 7:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has this evening been taken into police custody after she allegedly wounded a male with a broken glass bottle.

It is understood the altercation broke out at the Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan around 7.15pm.

The alleged offender reportedly slashed the man on his chest, resulting in a 10cm wound.

It is understood the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered significant bleeding.

QAS have since transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unclear at this time whether the pair are known to each other.

glass bottle attack grand hotel mount morgan rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECOVERY PLAN: $15m rehab centre for region if Labor wins

        Premium Content RECOVERY PLAN: $15m rehab centre for region if Labor wins

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles in Bundy to outline the services, number of beds and a rough timeline for it to become operational.

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Wide Bay

        STORM WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Wide Bay

        News Batten the hatches: BOM warns of damaging winds, large hailstones, heavy rainfall...

        BGA creator ‘Queen Amy’s’ husband hits back at critics

        Premium Content BGA creator ‘Queen Amy’s’ husband hits back at critics

        Crime Bad Girls Advice members have been boycotting the group

        Election promise: LNP throws $600k lifeline to Moore Park

        Premium Content Election promise: LNP throws $600k lifeline to Moore Park

        News The club house sustained damage after Cyclone Oswald battered the region in 2010.