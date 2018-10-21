Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man slashed with box cutter outside Sydney hostel

21st Oct 2018 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after another man was slashed several times with a box cutter outside a Sydney hostel.

The 27-year-old was found with wounds to his back, face, shoulders and arms in Potts Point about 3.30am on Sunday.

he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson
he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police believe he was arguing with a man known to him before he was attacked.

"There was an ongoing dispute between them that's escalated," Inspector Michael Lauricella told reporters on Sunday.

"Someone using a box cutter as a weapon is a fairly serious offence."

The attacker fled the scene in a taxi, Insp Lauricella said.

Police are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe can assist with their investigation.

The victim was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he will undergo surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Police urge anyone involved in the attack or saw it happen to come forward.

Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
box cutter crime hostel sydney

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Duchess changes Fraser Island schedule

    premium_icon BREAKING: Duchess changes Fraser Island schedule

    Breaking Queensland royal watchers and fans have been left stunned by reports of a major change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's planned visit to Fraser Island

    Severe thunderstorm on the way for Burnett

    Severe thunderstorm on the way for Burnett

    Weather BOM have released a severe storm warning for parts of the region

    Convicted Bundy sex offender, father of six set for release

    premium_icon Convicted Bundy sex offender, father of six set for release

    Crime Father of 6 pleads guilty to making child exploitation material

    Local Partners