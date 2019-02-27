’I don’t want to live here’: Neighbours shock after shooting

NEIGHBOURS say they are living in fear after a man was shot eight times at an Upper Coomera property last night.

33-year-old Gokhan Turkyilmaz, who is allegedly a Rebels bikie member and former MMA fighter, was reportedly shot seven times in the leg and once in the groin.

Emergency services responded to the Upper Coomera incident, which happened at a private residence on Kumnick Street at 8.30pm.

A group of men who were at the house fled and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatened injuries.

An elderly woman who lived in a neighbouring street said she was frightened and shocked to hear a gun was used so close to her home.

"I don't want to live here if something like that is going on," she said.

Another resident who lives on the same street said she was completely shocked she didn't hear anything.

"I had no idea that anything happened last night and that's really concerning that I live down the street," she said.

"I didn't hear a thing.

"For someone to be carrying a gun, they must feel like they have to carry it for protection or something. That's really scary."

Police tape surrounds the home as police continue to investigated the scene.

It is believed both men involved were known to each other.

Police have declared a crime scene with the Criminal Investigative Branch investigating.

It was understood the remaining man who remained on scene last night was not being cooperative.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or might have any dashcam that could assist the investigation to please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.