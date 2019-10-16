Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Toowoomba overnight.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Toowoomba overnight.
News

Man shot in stomach at East Toowoomba home

Tara Miko
16th Oct 2019 7:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot in the abdomen at an East Toowoomba home overnight.

Detectives are investigating the incident during which a man suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his abdomen.

The 54-year-old was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment and is understood to have undergone surgery.

The offenders are believed to have fled the area shortly after the incident and are yet to be located by police.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing into the incident with officers searching for the offenders.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

east toowoomba shooting toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    $8m makeover: Sports club set for major transformation

    premium_icon $8m makeover: Sports club set for major transformation

    Clubs A POPULAR sports club is set to transform with a project that upon approval will be worth and estimated $8 million.

    60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    premium_icon 60 and sick, but the govt has told her to get a job

    News A ‘devastating’ diagnosis shatters Bundaberg couple

    Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    premium_icon Bundy Port: Pacific Tug approval expected in weeks

    News A decision involving Pacific Tug’s application is expected within “coming weeks”.

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...