Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in Lismore home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks home invasion lismore

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How camping trip turned to armed hold-up

    premium_icon REVEALED: How camping trip turned to armed hold-up

    Crime A YOUNG man who was involved in the armed robbery of a Childers service station has walked free after the court heard he thought they were just going camping.

    ON THE RADAR: Third minister in a week visits Bundy

    premium_icon ON THE RADAR: Third minister in a week visits Bundy

    Politics State Govt sends another minister to region

    AMAZING PICS: 100-year-old Bundy Queenslander transformed

    premium_icon AMAZING PICS: 100-year-old Bundy Queenslander transformed

    Property Sandy Palmer shares story to restore historic home