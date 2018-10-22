Man finds slug in food from Mexican restaurant

A MAN who purchased burrito bowl from Guzman y Gomez in Sydney on Saturday was shocked to find a slug in his food.

"Just got a burrito bowl from Guzman y Gomez in Newtown. Literally pulled a slug out of the food," Adrian Day wrote on Facebook group Newtown 2042.

Mr Day said he returned to the store to complain, but has since praised the staff for stopping work immediately to check everything.

"Both the store manager and area manager have spoken to me and said they're conducting a full audit to work out what happened and make sure it doesn't reoccur. We all agree that it probably had something to do with the recent rain and sudden warmth," he wrote.

The slug was found in the middle of his burrito bowl. Picture: Facebook

Guzman and Gomez has been contacted for comment.

Eating slugs can cause paralysis and serious brain damage to humans if they are infected with ratlung worm - a worm slugs get from eating the faeces of rats with the parasite.

While most people develop no symptoms, very rarely it causes an infection of the brain called eosinophilic meningo-encephalitis.

Slugs can be very toxic to humans when eaten. Picture: Facebook

This is what happened to Sydney man Sam Ballard in 2010 when he swallowed a garden slug as a dare.

The then-19-year-old quickly fell ill and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he was diagnosed as having been infected with rat lungworm.

After initially improving, Sam lapsed into a coma and stayed there for 446 days.

Sam Ballard before he ate the slug. Picture: supplied

Now aged 28, Sam suffers seizures, cannot control his body temperature and has to be tube fed.

Sam's mother, Katie, applied to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) when her son became eligible for a $492,000 package in 2016.

But last September without warning, the NDIS texted her to say a review of his plan had slashed his allocation to around $135,000.

The National Disability Insurance Agency has since confirmed Sam's plan had been adjusted back to the original level of funding, blaming the reduction on an error not a policy change.