Bundaberg Court House
News

Man sets furniture on fire

Geordi Offord
17th Feb 2020 3:37 PM
A MAN has paid the price for sending his furniture on fire during a fit of rage.

Jeremy Dale Barnes, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage and failing to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court, police were called to a disturbance on July 4.

When police arrived on scene, Barnes’ father told officers his son was having a breakdown and had kicked in the door and stabbed a fridge while armed with a knife.

Police were called to the home again later that day after reports Barnes had burnt a number of items in the backyard including an outdoor setting and threw paint around the bathroom.

Sgt Burgess told the court police observed Barnes walking in another street near the home and had paint on his clothing.

He said Barnes also failed to appear in court but handed himself in to the police station.

Sgt Burgess said Barnes told the station that he had been in hospital for mental health treatment.

Barnes’ lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court a lot of the property that was destroyed by her client belonged to him and not his father.

Ms Maloy said the act of destruction was to punish himself and not his father.

She said the items that could be repaired had since been fixed.

Ms Maloy said her client had no entries in his history since 2012 aside from a public nuisance offence last year.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Barnes’ plea of guilty to both offences.

Mr Moloney also took into account Barnes suffered from a number of mental health issues including an acute stress disorder and aspergers.

Barnes was fined $200 for failing to appear and $500 for the wilful damage.

Bundaberg News Mail

