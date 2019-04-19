Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Victim set alight in car, man charged

by Tamsin Rose
19th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was in was set alight in Hampton last night.

Police allege the 47-year-old Portland man was inside a car in Hamilton Pl when it was set alight by a 37-year-old Portland man about 7.30pm.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Melbourne where he is fighting for life.

The Portland man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

More Stories

Show More
cars court crime editors picks victoria

Top Stories

    Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    premium_icon Column: Jewel mess not council's fault, but current system

    Opinion WHEN I read the phrase "embarrassing mess” in Carolyn Booth's editorial on Thursday I thought she had gone too hard.

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:19 AM
    Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    premium_icon Suspended jail term after mum leaves kids alone for night

    Crime Police say mother of four's behaviour was 'abhorrent'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
    Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    premium_icon Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

    Trend setting Will clothing designer Lennee Graham feature on list

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:03 AM
    'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    premium_icon 'Our worst nightmare': Advocates devastated by dingo attack

    News 'This is terrible. It's our worst nightmare.'

    • 19th Apr 2019 11:00 AM