Man set long-time friend on fire during a night of drinking

Howard James Kruger, 22, set his friend's foot on fire during a night of drinking as a 'prank'.

Howard James Kruger, 22, set his friend's foot on fire during a night of drinking as a 'prank'. Facebook

A MAN will pay more than $7000 in compensation after he drunkenly dowsed his mate's foot in petrol and set it on fire as a "prank" while another friend filmed.

Howard James Kruger, 22, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm over the stunt and pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Footage was played to the court which showed the man's foot going up in flames during a night of drinking on March 9 at a Yandina home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Leonie Scott said the "ending to the so-called prank was never in question" and Kruger should have known he would cause significant damage.

The victim, a long-time friend of Kruger, was required to take eight weeks off work because of the injuries.

The court heard the pair's relationship hadn't recovered since the incident.

Lawyer Ben Rynderman said his client rushed to the aid of his friend when he realised the extent of his injuries and went with him to hospital.

He further called the crime a "drunken prank gone horribly wrong" which was "reckless" as opposed to "malicious".

Magistrate John Parker said the act was "foolish", "stupid" and "outrageous".

"I can only believe that you were so intoxicated you weren't thinking."

Mr Parker ordered Kruger serve three months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He will also pay his victim $7200 in compensation.