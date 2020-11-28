Menu
Alistair Brightman
Man seriously injured in 20m fall

by Nathan Edwards
28th Nov 2020 9:58 AM
A man remains in a serious condition after falling 20m down an embankment overnight.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived on scene at Flinders Pde, Gladstone Central, just before 11pm Friday night.

It's believed the man, in his 30s, fell down the embankment between Bishops Drv and Flinders Pde.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest, pelvic and limb injuries.

