Man badly injured in 15m cliff fall

by Sophie Chirgwin
2nd Apr 2018 3:24 PM

A MAN has suffered serious injuries following an estimated 15 metre fall at the Glasshouse Mountains today.

Emergency services responded to reports of a rock-climbing accident about 10:47am when a man fell from a significant height.

The Rescue Helicopter was activated and the man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the man suffered a significant head injury and suspected spinal injury.

He has been transported in a serious, but stable condition.

