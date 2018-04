The scene of the crash on Barolin and Quay Sts.

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in the Bundaberg CBD.

The motorcyclist crashed with a street sign at the intersection of Barolin and Quay Sts.

Witnesses told the NewsMail that the male rider had injured his head and hand when he collided with the sign and had lost a lot of blood.

Traffic is flowing freely with no road closures.

The incident was called in around 2.10pm.