Man seriously injured, airlifted after motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Sep 2018 11:15 AM

A 37-year-old man had to be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital overnight after sustaining serious injuries in a single motorbike crash at Gunalda.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of the crash at the Gunalda range off the Bruce Highway, and found the man suffering from multiple fractures - including a compound fracture to his leg - at the scene.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was conscious and breathing when crews arrived to treat him.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:27pm Friday night.

A helicopter was called in to transport the man to Brisbane, but his condition was unspecified. 

