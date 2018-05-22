Man seriously injured after freak solar panel accident

FREAK ACCIDENT: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted the man from a Gin Gin property.

A MIDDLE-aged man has been airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter following a freak accident involving a solar panel.

The incident happened at a property north of Gin Gin last night.

An RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said the man sustained serious injuries after he hit his head against the solar panel.

"He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

On completion of the mission, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was immediately retasked to Fraser Island to airlift a baby for medical assistance.

"The baby was accompanied by his mother and airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

