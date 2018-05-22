Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FREAK ACCIDENT: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted the man from a Gin Gin property.
FREAK ACCIDENT: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter airlifted the man from a Gin Gin property. Contributed
News

Man seriously injured after freak solar panel accident

22nd May 2018 9:37 AM

A MIDDLE-aged man has been airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter following a freak accident involving a solar panel.

The incident happened at a property north of Gin Gin last night.　

An RACQ LifeFlight spokesperson said the man sustained serious injuries after he hit his head against the solar panel.

"He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

On completion of the mission, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was immediately retasked to Fraser Island to airlift a baby for medical assistance.

"The baby was accompanied by his mother and airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital for further treatment,” the spokesperson said.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit: www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Welcome to Bundy: Political no man's land

    premium_icon Welcome to Bundy: Political no man's land

    Opinion OPINION: I fear Bundy is becoming the political equivalent of what was termed no man's land in the first World War.

    Former Army paratrooper caught stealing on Bundy work camera

    premium_icon Former Army paratrooper caught stealing on Bundy work camera

    Crime CCTV footage catches man stealing from employer

    SPEEDSTERS: Bundy leadfoots rack up $780K bill

    premium_icon SPEEDSTERS: Bundy leadfoots rack up $780K bill

    News The fines are enough to pay the wages of 10 nurses

    Local Partners