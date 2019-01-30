Menu
The man was airlifted to Brisbane.
The man was airlifted to Brisbane. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Man suffers 'traumatic' injures after being hit by a car

Annie Perets
30th Jan 2019 9:09 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Burrum Heads following an alleged argument.

A Lifeflight spokeswoman said "the patient, who was suffering multiple traumatic injuries, was taken by ambulance to the waiting helicopter".

The injured man, who in his early 20s, was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Tuesday night where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the victim and the driver were known to each other.

No charges have been laid but investigations are ongoing.

The victim was hit at Burrum St, about 8.50pm on Tuesday night.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444. 

