Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
News

Man seriously hurt, four hospitalised after tree crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Dec 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s was seriously injured and three others were hospitalised after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the single-vehicle crash on Glencairn Rd in Purga.

They arrived at 7.45pm on Friday.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s both suffered minor chest injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s sustained head, leg, pelvic and suspected spinal injuries and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash editors picks queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for nonlethal shark alternatives on Bundy beaches

        Premium Content Calls for nonlethal shark alternatives on Bundy beaches

        News Since appearing in the 1975 film adaptation of Jaws, sharks have been portrayed as villains of the sea – are we treating them fairly?

        ‘God, Doug, I’m done’: Local teen's fatal shark encounter

        Premium Content ‘God, Doug, I’m done’: Local teen's fatal shark encounter

        News The young Cordalba man was killed in a 'fearful bathing tragedy' at Pialba that...

        Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

        Premium Content Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

        News Feeling nostalgic? Head to this new Childers shop for a blast from the past

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Noisy by name, noisy by nature

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Noisy by name, noisy by nature

        News This ‘cackling’ nectar eater is widespread around the Bundaberg region