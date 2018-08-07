Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Woodburn.

UPDATE: 5.50pm: A MAN has been flown to hospital after being seriously burnt at Woodburn.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patient, a man in his mid to late 30s, had suffered a range of burns, most seriously on both legs.

He said the man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

It's understood the man was trying to light a fire when he was injured about 4.40pm.

Further details about these circumstances are not yet known.

Original story: A MAN is believed to have suffered serious burns in an incident near the Pacific Highway.

Emergency services have been called to the scene about 1km south of Woodburn.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene about 4.40pm.

"It looks like someone has tried to light a fire and burnt themselves," he said.

He said a man in his 30s had suffered burns to the side of his face, neck and both legs.

The man is understood to have suffered the most serious burns to his legs.

He said four ambulances had been called to the scene, near Trustrums Hill Rd.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is also en route and police have also been called to the scene.