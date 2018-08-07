Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Woodburn.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Woodburn.
News

Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

Liana Turner
by
6th Aug 2018 5:18 PM

UPDATE: 5.50pm: A MAN has been flown to hospital after being seriously burnt at Woodburn.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patient, a man in his mid to late 30s, had suffered a range of burns, most seriously on both legs.

He said the man was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

It's understood the man was trying to light a fire when he was injured about 4.40pm.

Further details about these circumstances are not yet known. 

 

Original story: A MAN is believed to have suffered serious burns in an incident near the Pacific Highway.

Emergency services have been called to the scene about 1km south of Woodburn.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene about 4.40pm.

"It looks like someone has tried to light a fire and burnt themselves," he said.

He said a man in his 30s had suffered burns to the side of his face, neck and both legs.

The man is understood to have suffered the most serious burns to his legs.

He said four ambulances had been called to the scene, near Trustrums Hill Rd.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is also en route and police have also been called to the scene.

northern rivers emergency westpace life saver rescue helicopter woodburn
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    premium_icon Financial Planner goes pro bono for struggling farmers

    News THERE'S no doubt rural farmers are in a time of crisis, and a Bundaberg financial planner wants to help in the best way he can.

    • 7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    • 7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    premium_icon NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

    News These suburbs are Bundaberg's top-ranking for real estate

    • 7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    premium_icon Shocking numbers: Bundaberg's indigenous child abuse shame

    News Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the issue has to stop

    • 7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners