Man killed after crashing 1930 hot rod

UPDATE, 7.50pm: A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash on the North Coast.

Just after midday on Sunday, a 1930 Ford hot rod was travelling south on Tweed Valley Way, Stokers Siding, when it left the road and rolled.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, died a short time after being freed from the vehicle by emergency services.

A male passenger, aged 63, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Original story: A MAN is in a serious condition after a car crash at Stokers Siding, south of Murwillumbah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash just after 1pm on Sunday.

A spokesman from the chopper said it was a single vehicle motor vehicle accident.

Crews have stabilised the man, who has serious chest injuries, and are transporting him to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is believed to be in a serious condition.

The helicopter was also tasked to a separate incident overnight.

A 70-year-old old man was flown from the Tenterfield Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital with a serious medical condition requiring urgent treatment.