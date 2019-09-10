Man sentenced after local bar disturbance: Prison only option

BUNDABERG Magistrate's Court yesterday sentenced David Andrew Redshaw to one month imprisonment.

Mr Redshaw plead guilty to a number of offences including one count of commit public nuisance within licensed premises, one count of fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe and one count of obstruct police officer.

In light of his guilty plea he was placed on parole the same day, though remains in prison on other offences.

The court heard that police attended the Brewhouse in late July where Mr Redshaw was observed to be acting erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs.

The 40 year-old's behaviour was causing a minor disturbance.

Upon subduing Mr Redshaw, police found a syringe and electric scales which had previously been used in relation to drug use.

While Mr Redshaw's offending was considered to be at the lower end of the scale, Magistrate Hartigan noted that it took place less than a week after he was released on parole.

Ms Hartigan said if a person was on parole and committed an offence there should be punishment.

The court heard that Redshaw was abused in his childhood.

It was because of mental health issues due to this abuse that Mr Redshaw took it upon himself to self medicate with drugs and alcohol, eventually becoming addicted.

Despite the low level offending, Ms Hartigan said prison was the only option left to her due to Mr Redshaw's criminal history.

Ms Hartigan thought it was unjust to slam Mr Redshaw with suspended sentences for his low-level offending.

"If I give you three months - that's excessive in my view," Ms Hartigan said.

Ms Hartigan said it was in Mr Redshaw's favour that he plead guilty early and that it was a sign of remorse for his actions.

Mr Redshaw was to serve one month in prison for his public disturbance, a week for his failure to take reasonable care and precautions in respect to a syringe and an additional week for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mr Redshaw was placed on bail effective immediately though remains imprisoned on other offences.