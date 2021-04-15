Justice comes 12 years after $32,000 jewellery heist

A man who broke into a jewellery store and stole cupious amounts has been sentenced 12 years later.

A man who broke into a jewellery store and stole thousands worth of products in 2009 has been sentenced 12 years later.

The man, who was 17 at the time and considered a juvenile, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to break and enter, steal.

Court documents state the man, now 29, entered the Banora Point Shopping Village at 12.50am on March 3 with two others by using bolt cutters to cut the padlock on the side entrance.

Once in the centre the people smashed the front locked glass door of the Swiss Boutique Jewellers store by unknown forceful means and gained access.

Once inside the persons have smashed further glass windows and shelves and stole a copious amount of jewellery, including watches, chains and rings.

An alarm was activated and the people fled. A security guard saw three people running.

Police were contacted to attended a short time later before canvassing the area.

They found a the pair of bolt cutters used to gain access, a padlock, a plastic display watch holder belonging the business with blood stains on it which was seized fro DNA testing.

The damage to the store and items stolen was worth a total of $32,906.

On April 17, 2019 the man before the court provided a sample of DNA profile which was placed in a DNA database.

A notification came forward the DNA matched the crime scene.

He was questioned on March 11, 2020 where he made full admissions to the offence.

He said he was alone and said he'd used the bolt cutters to gain entry before smashing his way in where he injury to his hand occurred.

The man told police he stole the watches and chains and sold them for "cheap" at the time.

He said the actions were the result of "boredom".

Compensation was not requested as insurance had covered the cost at the time.

In court the defence said the facts alluded to other people being involved with the offence, however his client was unwilling to nominate who they were.

The defence asked the court to consider the man was 17 at the time and had not offended in a similar nature since then.

The man was convicted and fined $1000 and placed on a three year community corrections order.