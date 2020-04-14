Menu
BUSTED: Police arrested a 21-year-old Monto man for breaching his bail conditions. Picture: File
Crime

Man sent to Bundy watch-house after breaching bail

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
14th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MONTO man wanted for breaching his bail conditions has been arrested and remanded to the Bundaberg watch-house until his court hearing.

Monto police attended a residence on Edison St in Monto on the morning of Sunday, April 12 to find the 21-year-old man in the backyard.

The man was previously granted bail by the court after committing numerous offences within the township, according to Monto police.

He was subsequently arrested and conveyed Bundaberg where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to face Biloela Magistrates Court on April 15.

