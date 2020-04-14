Man sent to Bundy watch-house after breaching bail

A MONTO man wanted for breaching his bail conditions has been arrested and remanded to the Bundaberg watch-house until his court hearing.

Monto police attended a residence on Edison St in Monto on the morning of Sunday, April 12 to find the 21-year-old man in the backyard.

The man was previously granted bail by the court after committing numerous offences within the township, according to Monto police.

He was subsequently arrested and conveyed Bundaberg where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to face Biloela Magistrates Court on April 15.