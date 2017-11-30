Man says shooters shot themselves in foot with One Nation

A MEMBER of the Wide Bay shooting fraternity has hit out at what he says was a push from shooting groups for members to vote One Nation without any understanding of how preferences might affect shooters.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said shooters across the state were told to vote for One Nation and shun major parties, but it's how preferences played in Labor's favour that he said would be detrimental to shooters.

He said voters were not made aware of how preferences worked or the fact that following One Nation's how-to-vote cards could actually help elect a Labor government.

"I will not bother going into how many One Nation voters thought wrongly that they were voting for Pauline and actually didn't even know who their local One Nation candidate or who any candidate was or what they stood for,” he said.

"So with the wondrous advice of our shooting fraternity, ALP now has a very real chance at a majority which means as shooters, ammunition and firearms dealers we are in trouble.

"Then again I just cannot seem to believe that these groups went into this campaign with One Nation not knowing what the very likely outcome from preferences would be.”

The man said he wanted to know why the Shooters Union Queensland, SSAA Queensland, Flick 'Em and certain businesspeople had given "unsound advice” in the lead-up to Saturday's election.

"Will any of these organisations be apologising for the irresponsible advice of voting One Nation first regardless of the consequences to Queensland shooters and conservative voters?” he asked.

"Next time it might be wise to understand that many people follow the how-to-vote card blindly - as it seems the case with One Nation voters - and as in this case turns out disastrously.”

The shooter said that many members were pressured into how to vote and comments like "you're either with us or against us” were made to influence how fellow shooters voted.

"It was all well and good to vote One Nation as a first preference but when people start following the advice of putting sitting members last ... how do you think that's going to play out? Clearly a Labor win, it isn't rocket science,” he said.

The man said when he raised his concerns with the Shooters Union prior to the election, he was told that "One Nation provides the only credible option to roll back some of the Labor/ LNP's firearm laws”.