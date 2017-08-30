Man says relative racked up demerit points

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place is how Peter Paap described his predicament after his generosity to loan a car to a family member backfired and, as its owner, he scored the demerit points.

Paap, 67, then ended up driving unlicensed because of the points.

Paap pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without a licence - because of the allocation of demerit points on June 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said when police pulled him over Paap said he didn't think he had a licence as he thought he may have accumulated too many demerit points.

However, Paap told the court the car was registered in his name and he loaned it to his brother-in-law who drove back to Gatton and "he ran up two fines”

"I was working up in Mackay ... and he'd gone back to New Guinea,” Paap said.

"I was caught between a rock and a hard place.

"And SPER will do nothing - don't want to talk to you.”

Paap said he was a carpenter and because there was no work in Bundaberg as a subbie he had to travel away to jobs so a loss of licence would impact him.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin acknowledged a loss of licence would affect his work but noted that he had been fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months for a traffic offence earlier this year.

For his most recent offence she fined Paap $450 and disqualified him for six months.