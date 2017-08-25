Man says lack of letterbox led to $1000 fine

04/08/2010 192752 FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Davina Clark was horrified when she open up an express post envelope to find her late father's ashes were left at the mail box. Photo: Jason Dougherty

WITH no letterbox at his home, Justin John Howes did not receive a notice advising him his licence had been suspended.

That's what Howes told police when he was stopped at Churchill St on June 25.

Four days later, police executed a search warrant at the 47-year-old man's home and found a syringe and needle on his bedside table. Howes told police he had used the drug utensilsthem to inject methylamphetamines.

Howes pleaded guilty at Childers Magistrates Court to driving with a suspended licence and not properly disposing of the needle and syringe.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.