Hooning 'to help mate get revenge on a girl'

Alexander Robertson has lost his license plates and copped a fine after pleading guilty to several charges.

HOON driver Alexander Robertson won't be smokin' the bitumen any time soon after he was busted by police who seized his number plates.

An appearance before a Bundaberg magistrate burned a hole in his pocket with Robertson scoring a $403 fine.

And his ears were left smoking after magistrate Belinda Merrin labelled his driving antics as "reckless, dangerous, stupid".

Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty before the court to wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke on Sunday, August 27.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were called by West Bundaberg residents who complained about drivers in George and Powers streets doing burnouts.

Two cars had been seen doing burnouts that afternoon and one resident showed officers a phone video that depicted two cars causing noise and smoke as they drove through the intersection.

One was a distinctive dark Ford Falcon and the other a Holden ute.

The video showed the Ford with smoke coming for its rear tyres, and the ute lose traction with smaller amounts of smoke.

Snr Cnst Bland said police at 10.30pm that day saw the same Ford and spoke to Robertson who admitted being the driver.

Robertson at first denied doing the burnout but when shown the video told police he didn't think the burnout had been that big.

Robertson told them he was doing it "to get revenge" for a mate who had been hurt by a girl who lived nearby.

He was also on a late night restriction for a previous like offence.

"It is an absolute ridiculous reason," Ms Merrin told the offending driver, asking him if he had anything to say.

"The night before we did a burnout down the road a bit further," Robertson said.

"My friend did one. I did one after him.

"My plates were taken 90 days I lost my licence. Got another fine."

"You were driving recklessly, dangerously, stupidly," an unimpressed Ms Merrin said, fining him.