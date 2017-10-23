Man says he didn't know customer was underage

A man has pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to a minor.

IT was ironic but when police seized Sean Bromley's mobile phone they found text messages relating to drug supply to a child - from 12 months before.

Sean David Bromley, 24, pleaded guilty in the District Court in Bundaberg to two counts of supplying the dangerous drug marijuana to a minor (aggravated offence).

He also pleaded guilty to three lesser charges of producing and possessing a dangerous drug; and possession of a thing (mobile phone) used in a drug crime.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said the offences happened in December 2015 when Bromley was aged 22, but were not discovered until December 2016.

Bromley was charged in January this year.

Ms Kelly said nine marijuana plants had been found at his home, weighing 4.7kg. When his phone was examined messages indicated that on two occasions he had sold drugs to a young person 12 months before.

Bromley told police he was growing the drugs for personal use.

Ms Kelly said Bromley confirmed to police he twice sold the drug to the young person, who paid $50 each time for three grams.

"Ironically it only showed two supplies exactly one year earlier and nothing else,” Judge William Everson said.

"Quite an extraordinary coincidence.”

Judge Everson said it was concerning the offences had been 12 months apart but Bromley was a young man who would benefit from a community-based order.

However, it was persistent offending and warranted convictions be recorded.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said Bromley had no idea the person was underage and had been 16 at the time as the "customer” had two children and lived in a house.

Ms Bain said Bromley wasn't coping when he found out his partner was pregnant and took marijuana.

However, he was now on the right track.

Bromley was placed on supervised probation for two years.