Man says he didn't go to cop shop because he was kidnapped

"I WAS kidnapped" was the excuse Timothy Alfred Hawes told Bundaberg magistrate Belinda Merrin as his excuse for not going to Bundaberg police station to give identification details as ordered.

Hawes, 22, pleaded guilty to contravening a police direction.

Hawes told the court that a mate drove him about and then wouldn't let him go.

When Ms Merrin inquired if he wanted to raise that as defence, Hawes said no.

"No, no defence your honour," Hawes said.

Ms Merrin said he had been put on probation only two weeks prior to the offence but noted he had since attended the police station.

Hawes was fined $200.