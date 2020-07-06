Menu
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Jul 2020 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man was rushed to hospital last night in a serious condition after suffering stab wounds to various parts of his body.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck and torso injuries, with the High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other.

The alleged incident occurred in Videroni St, Bundamba at 7.25pm last night.

"He has gotten some stab wounds to various parts of his body," the spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition."

