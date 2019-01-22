Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane.
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane.
Crime

Two on the run after man shot

by Cloe Read
22nd Jan 2019 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after an alleged shooting in Beenleigh this afternoon.

About 4.30pm, Queensland Ambulance said they attended an wounding at a private residence in Beenleigh where a male in his mid 20s sustained serious lower leg and head injuries.

He was transported in a serious condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital under lights and sirens.

Police believe two people are responsible for the shooting and they remain on the run.

Police are still on scene.

In a statement, Queensland Police said the two men on the run were described as Islander in appearance, aged in their 20s with large builds. 

"A crime scene has been established with detectives, forensic and scientific officers, general duties crews, Dog Squad and Polair attending," the statement said. 

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    premium_icon Teen hero saves family of five from drowning

    News WHEN Jacob Crothers turned up for his shift this morning, the young surf lifesaver didn't expect he'd be finishing as a hero.

    Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    premium_icon Car lands centimetres from fatal crash site

    News Emergency services attended the scene of the collision

    Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    premium_icon Cocky pic captures an Aussie moment on a Hills Hoist

    News Photo grabs attention of being Aussie before Australian Day

    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency