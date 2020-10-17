Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A motorbike rider collided with a kangaroo in the early hours of this morning on Nambour Connection Road, near The Big Pineapple. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
A motorbike rider collided with a kangaroo in the early hours of this morning on Nambour Connection Road, near The Big Pineapple. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

Scott Sawyer
17th Oct 2020 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after colliding with an Australian icon on a pre-dawn motorbike ride.

The rider struck a kangaroo about 2.55am on Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye, just near The Big Pineapple.

Critical care paramedics were among the Queensland Ambulance Service officers called to the scene.

Miss Qld bikini bashed, robbed by partner's ex

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with chest and abdominal injuries, and he remained in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said officers at the scene reported the rider had collided with a kangaroo and suffered internal injuries.

To the south of the region paramedics were also kept busy overnight, with a three vehicle crash at Wamuran which involved seven patients just after 10pm Friday.

Man injured after rolling off music teacher's car

Paramedics assessed the seven patients, five of which were children, and the two adults, after the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Two adults in their 30s and a child were taken to Caboolture Hospital with minor injuries, while the other four patients declined transport to hospital.

More Stories

Show More
ambulance crash health kangaroo nambour connection road police sunshine coast university hospital woombye
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kind gesture on Bargara beach is all fun and games

        Premium Content Kind gesture on Bargara beach is all fun and games

        News Filled with all the beach toys a child would desire, the library contains buckets and spades, to balls, trucks and diggers.

        Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        Premium Content Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        News After buying her own boat, the Bundy local intends to set sail on an adventure...

        GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        Premium Content GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        News Residents looking after native trees on their property have been rewarded with more...

        DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        Premium Content DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        News PLUS: How you can learn more about the birds in your backyard with a special...