A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner-city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency arrived on scene at the intersection of Grey and Melbourne Street at South Bank just after 1pm.

A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

It's believed the man was struck while the bus was travelling in a separate bus lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was in a stable condition with a head injury, with no life threatening injuries.

A man has been transported to hospital in a stable condition after he was hit by a bus in Brisbane’s inner-city. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

Queensland Police were on scene diverting traffic, but South Bank traffic was flowing freely again by 2.30pm.

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus