Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba.
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba. Bev Lacey
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking into an incident in which a man was stabbed in Toowoomba's northern suburbs last night.

The patient in his early 20s was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board following the stabbing, which was reported just after 9.30pm at a property just off the New England Highway in Harlaxton.

The man was assessed for injuries to his back.

No arrests or charges have been laid yet, but Toowoomba Police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    premium_icon Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    Community THE missing five month old Beagle puppy schedule to perform in a local theatre production has been found.

    Crash in Meadowvale

    premium_icon Crash in Meadowvale

    Breaking Two vehicles collide in Meadowvale

    Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    premium_icon Council considers expansion proposal from aged care facility

    Council News Anglicare aged care facility requests material change of use

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up