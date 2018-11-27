Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after fall into a parked car

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Nov 2018 4:49 PM

A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after an incident in Nambour this afternoon.

The man, reportedly aged 74, had been crossing the road when he slipped on the cane train tracks on Mill St and fell into a stationary car, striking his head, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

The crash happened outside a bottleshop on Mill St about 1.40pm.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries but was taken to hospital with a critical care paramedic and emergency rescue doctor as a precaution.

Investigations were being carried out by Forensic Crash Unit officers.

emergency mill st sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘We will never know happiness again’

    premium_icon ‘We will never know happiness again’

    News Dreams of car crashes and death have haunted Tegan Mitchell's sleep ever since her daughter Olivia Douglas, 8, died on the Bruce Highway.

    Firefighter taken to hospital with injury

    Firefighter taken to hospital with injury

    News Incident happened at Lowmead

    Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    premium_icon Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    Politics Gifts included a gold shovel

    'Significant impact': More residents urged to evacuate

    'Significant impact': More residents urged to evacuate

    News The severe bushfire is now affecting the township of Deepwater.

    Local Partners