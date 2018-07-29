UPDATE: Oaka Ln driver charged with grievous bodily harm

SUNDAY, 8.46AM: A 64-YEAR-OLD Gladstone Central man has been charged with a range of vehicle-related and assault charges after an incident at a house on Oaka Lane yesterday evening.

He is set to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege the man became involved in an argument with a 63-year-old man at the house at about 6.20pm, before taking another person's car from the yard and driving through a vacant block onto Lord Street.

The man allegedly then drove back the wrong way onto Oaka Lane and into the driveway of the house, driving directly towards the 63-year-old man, striking him and pinning him under the vehicle.

Police will further allege he then punched a 46-year-old woman, the owner of the car in question, as she attempted to remove the keys.

The man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm whilst adversely affected, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm, failure to render assistance at an incident scene and failure to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The 63-year-old man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with a possible broken ankle and pelvic fracture.

Paramedics are treating a man who was run over on Oaka Ln, Gladstone Central. Andrew Thorpe

EARLIER |

SATURDAY, 7.52PM: A POLICE spokeswoman has confirmed the driver of the vehicle, a man of unknown age, remains in custody.

No charges have yet been laid against anyone in relation to the incident, a "low-speed impact" collision which sent the alleged victim into a fence, according to initial reports.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his mid-40s* was taken to Gladstone Hospital with a possible pelvic fracture shortly before 7pm.

The man was conscious and breathing at the time emergency services arrived and is not believed to have suffered any other major injuries*.

*A Queensland Police media release later put the man's age at 63 and stated he may have also suffered a broken ankle.

7.07PM: A DRIVER is in police custody after a man was run over on Oaka Ln, near Gladstone Police Station, at about 6.20pm.

The man is in an unknown condition but has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics.

All three emergency services were in attendance at the scene and the forensic crash unit has been requested.

A crime scene is expected to be established on the narrow street overnight as investigators work to figure out exactly what occurred.

Residents of Oaka Ln reportedly heard screeching tyres and witnessed a vehicle turning the wrong way into the street, one bystander told The Observer, before they heard "a massive bang".

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.