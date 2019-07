Queensland Ambulance on its way to an accident.

A 33-YEAR-OLD man rolled his quad bike in Moore Park Beach early on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics drove the man to the Bundaberg Hospital after being called to Kindt St at 12.50am, although he appeared to be in a stable condition.

"He was trapped under a quad bike for some time but not on our arrival.

"He had facial injuries and an ankle injury but appears in a stable condition.”