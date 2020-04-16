Man rolls car, allegedly blows four times the limit

FOUR TIMES OVER: A 61 year old Mundubbera man has been charged with high range drink driving after he rolled his car late last month. Picture: File

A MUNDUBBERA man has been charged with high-range drink driving after allegedly blowing four times the legal blood alcohol limit when he rolled his car.

A blood sample analysis taken after the crash has now returned a reading of 0.201, over four times the limit.

The sample was taken from the 61-year-old when he rolled his vehicle on Mundubbera Durong Rd on March 21.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 6pm, with the man sustaining non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The man has since received an immediate licence suspension, and has been issued a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said he would like to remind drivers that this behaviour is not acceptable, with police still out in force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Queensland police can still conduct roadside breath tests during this time,” Sgt Clarke said.

“Drink driving will not be tolerated.”

This incident follows a similar crash on March 11, when a 29 year old Monto woman allegedly blew 0.186 after flipping her car on the Burnett Hwy.