Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man robs Toowoomba restaurant at knife point

9th Oct 2017 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly entered a restaurant on James St yesterday and threatened staff with a knife while making demands for money.

The incident occurred about 4.45pm and after a staff member handed over a sum of cash the man fled the business on foot.

It will be further alleged the man was arrested in James St a short time later.

The 47-year-old Maryborough man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a category M weapon.

He is expected to appear at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

crime qps robbery toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man snaps arm after colliding with roo

    premium_icon GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man snaps arm after colliding with roo

    News AN ANZAC Day not to forget after Bundy man collides with kangaroo.

    • 26th Apr 2018 4:00 PM
    This man could help break and enter investigation

    This man could help break and enter investigation

    Crime The man is about 30 years old with a light brown complexion

    • 26th Apr 2018 4:02 PM
    AMBITIOUS PLAN: Bringing Asian tourists to Bundy

    premium_icon AMBITIOUS PLAN: Bringing Asian tourists to Bundy

    Lifestyle Plan for tourist operators lure visitors

    Local Partners