Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

A man was allegedly robbed at Little Mountain on Saturday.

A 23-year-old Sunshine Coast man was robbed and hit with the stock of a shotgun during a violent alleged armed robbery at the weekend.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the group of three to four people allegedly stole the man's car, phone and wallet on Ridgewood Rd, Little Mountain on Saturday at 8pm.

"The stock of the shotgun was allegedly used to strike the (alleged) victim, causing injury prior to suspects decamping in the victim's vehicle," he said.

Police later found the man's Subaru in Beerwah.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of being involved in the incident during a search at his home.

Lachlan John Byram appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He was charged with armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing of a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.