Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on proposed road link

        premium_icon Have your say on proposed road link

        News Six options up for consideration in council survey

        • 29th Jan 2020 11:59 AM
        LETTERS: An idea for fixing Moneys Creek

        premium_icon LETTERS: An idea for fixing Moneys Creek

        Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        • 29th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        No bull? Check with Gladstone council

        No bull? Check with Gladstone council

        News Have you “herd” the news?

        • 29th Jan 2020 12:38 PM
        Last chance to sign petition against proposed coal mine

        premium_icon Last chance to sign petition against proposed coal mine

        Environment Coal mine says if it happens, jobs will come