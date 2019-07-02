Menu
A Bowen man who rode his moped away from police while drug driving has faced Bowen Magistrates Court.
Man rides away from police on a moped

by Monique Preston
2nd Jul 2019 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A MAN who rode away from police on his moped was also driving without a licence and had drugs in his system at the time.

Dean William Limpus, 34, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to drug driving and being a repeat unlicensed driver.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were conducting tests on Woodlands Rd in Bowen when they saw Limpus riding the moped.

The man then rode onto a football field and a grass paddock before getting away from the officers at 1.27pm on January 27.

But police caught up with him when he walked into his home half an hour later.

A drug test found he had methamphetamine and marijuana in his saliva at the time, and he was also riding the moped unlicensed as his licence expired in October 2017.

Limpus's solicitor Cleo Rewald said while her client didn't initially cooperate with police at the time of the offence, he did later.

She also asked Magistrate James Morton to take into account the fact Limpus's licence was disqualified immediately, so he had been without a licence for almost five months already.

When fining Limpus, Mr Morton noted he had "a concoction of drugs" in his system and it was not his first time in court on drug-driving charges.

Limpus was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months for unlicensed driving.

He was also fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

