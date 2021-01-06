Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
News

Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jan 2021 8:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail in the state's north overnight, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Green Street, South Johnstone just after 12.30am.

It's reported the man had attempted to cross flood waters from the South Johnstone River that had covered the South Johnstone Road Bridge, with his vehicle becoming entrapped in the water.

Three fire and emergency crews on scene were able to get a life jacket to the man on top of his vehicle after their arrival.

Crews then deployed a swift water raft to make their way out to the entrapped vehicle and were able to rescue the man.

By 1.35am the flood waters had receded in the area.

Originally published as Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

floods rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        Premium Content Number of patients in emergency during holidays revealed

        News Wide Bay emergency departments were kept busy during the peak holiday period.

        Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

        News The court heard the man had little recollection of what happened on the night out.

        10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        Premium Content 10 explanations to some of Bundy’s most puzzling questions

        News The NewsMail delves into some of the most interesting and puzzling questions solved...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access