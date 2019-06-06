Man requires surgery after grabbing knife in park attack

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has received injuries to his hands after trying to defend himself in a knife attack on Tuesday night.

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has received injuries to his hands after trying to defend himself in a knife attack on Tuesday night.

The incident happened between 6pm and 7.30pm when the man was walking through Boreham Park on Dunn Rd in Avenell Heights.

The 33-year-old male suspect allegedly approached the victim and pulled out a knife.

The victim tried to fend off the man and allegedly grabbed the knife causing injuries requiring surgery.

The 33-year-old suspect and another male both fled in a silver or green hatchback.

Police said both men were known to each other.