Caravan outside the AAOK Caravan Park North Bundaberg.
Council News

Man relocates caravan

Rhylea Millar
26th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
A MAN who was living in a caravan that was parked outside a local caravan park has relocated.

It was confirmed by a spokeswoman from Bundaberg Regional Council.

“The man who was parked outside of a local caravan park has moved on, following council’s enforcement action,” the spokeswoman said.

After the man was a resident of the caravan park for more than two years, the owner of the park evicted him, but he allegedly refused to leave.

The matter was then taken to court and the verdict ruled in favour of the caravan park, requesting the man immediately remove himself from the premises.

Police were then granted a warrant and issued the man notice to vacate the premises.

But when police arrived to execute the warrant, the man had already removed his belongings, caravan and vehicle to sit outside the front of the business premises, where it had remained since November 1.

The caravan owner urged council to remove him from the land strip and council confirmed he was no longer there yesterday.

Council said the whereabouts of where the man relocated to are unknown.

